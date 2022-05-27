Iran’s men’s into IWBF Asia Oceania Championships final

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team defeated Thailand 74-46 on Friday to advance to the final match of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships.

Iran will play the winners of Australia and South Korea in the final match on Saturday.

Iran have already booked their place at the 2022 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship as one of top four teams.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s women’s team won a bronze medal in the competition above Thailand. Australia and Japan claimed gold and silver medal respectively.

The competition is being held in Phuket, Thailand from May 20 to 28.