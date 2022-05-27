Economic deputy FM meets Italian diplomat

TEHRAN — Ettore Sequi, Director General of the Italian Foreign Ministry, met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari during a visit to Tehran on Thursday.

In the meeting, Safari referred to cooperation possibilities of Iran and Italy, especially in the economic sector, and underlined the need for maximum use of the capacities.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also reviewed the areas of cooperation with the Italian Foreign Ministry official, saying Iranian businesspeople have a positive view of Italian companies and Rome should seize this opportunity.

The Italian diplomat, for his part, said he was pleased to visit Tehran.

Sequi also expressed hope that the Vienna talks intended to lift sanctions on Iran by reviving the 2015 nuclear deal would bear fruit.

He also underlined Italy’s willingness to tap economic opportunities in relations with Iran.

The Italian diplomat noted that his country’s companies have had an active presence in the Iranian market and this can be strengthened in the new era of ties.

In the meeting, the two diplomats discussed ways to expand bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

