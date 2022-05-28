Malavan, Mes Kerman win promotion to IPL

TEHRAN – Malavan Bandar Anzali and Mes Kerman football teams won promotion to the Iranian Professional League (IPL) Friday night.

Malavan defeated Machine Sazi 2-0 in Tabriz while Mes were held to a goalless draw by Shahrdari Astara in First Division League.

The two teams won promotion to IPL with two matches remaining.

Fajr Sepasi were relegated from IPL Wednesday night and Shahr Khodro will likely join them on Sunday.

Malavan were relegated from IPL six years ago and Mes returned to league after eight years.