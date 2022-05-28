The cost of war would be determined by resistance literature

Concerning the current state of resistance literature and the increase in production, Morteza Sarhangi, the head of the Resistance's Office of Literature and Art, stated that after 40 years of war, we have only recently established ourselves in the field of resistance literature and that writers should be trained and introduced.

"The core of the defense war is people; because when it comes to defending, ordinary people are in the middle of the field at these times and defend anything they want,” Sarhangi said of the importance of defense wars.

“Today, we must make an impression. We must provide people with great products that have no expiration date, and one of these great products is novels, which are the closest literary form to life,” he added.

He also emphasized the importance of women's roles in resistance literature, going on to say that if men are resisting on the front lines, their resistance is contingent on women's endurance behind the fronts.

Referring to the literature of resistance in other countries, he explained that countries that have experienced war create their own literature of war and consider it their property so that future generations can add to it and future writers can write novels based on it.

Sarhangi stressed that the world appreciates resistance literature because every country acquires it at the expense of its youth.

“Two years after World War II ended in 1947, in Germany, a group of writers known as Group 47 was founded to write soldier memoirs, and this group is still active today. I also recently returned from a trip to Russia, where I discovered that a writers' union had formed, which also publishes war memoirs. One Russian commander considered Russia to be nothing more than a vast expanse of land devoid of war literature,” he said.

He explained that this means that resistance literature has become ingrained in our culture and that people of a country should be aware of the honors bestowed upon their forefathers during the war.