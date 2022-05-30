South Africa envoy proposes Shiraz, Johannesburg sisterhood

TEHRAN – South Africa’s ambassador to Iran has proposed establishing a sister city link between Shiraz and Johannesburg.

Vika Mazwi Khumalo on Monday said many scientific experiences can be exchanged to provide broad knowledge in terms of the management system between Shiraz and Johannesburg.

The envoy made the remarks in a meeting with the Shiraz mayor Seyyed Ehsan Asnafi, adding “The two cities can benefit from this knowledge and experience.”

Asnafi for his part welcomed the envoy’s proposal, adding there are plenty of capacities that experts from both sides should discuss first to prepare a roadmap to joint collaborations.

The ancient city has been home to world-famous poets. Moreover, Shiraz is a top tourist destination, Asnafi said.

“These are good grounds and opportunities for traveling to Shiraz and investing in tourism.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, South Africa’s ambassador expressed his gratitude for the hospitality of the people during his visit to Shiraz.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for millennia, Shiraz has long been synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation.

It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

One of the youngest of the world’s major cities, Johannesburg was founded in 1886, following the discovery of gold. It is situated on the Highveld, the broad, grassy plateau that sweeps across the South African interior.

