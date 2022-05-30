Iranian president lauds Iraqi parliament that criminalizes normalization with Israel

TEHRAN — Speaking in a phone call that was initiated by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday evening, Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Iraqi people’s move and the interaction of political groups and currents to form a new government.

He also lauded the new bill passed by the Iraqi parliament criminalizing normalization of ties with the Israeli regime, saying, “The pass of the law to forbid the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime in the Iraqi parliament was a right move.”

In this regard, al-Kadhimi lauded Raisi's praise of the Iraqi parliament’s decision, saying, “Palestine is not just an issue for Muslims, but for all justice-seeking people in the world, and the Iraqi government and parliament have also taken a series of decisions and actions in support of the Palestinian people.”

Tackling dust has become a common regional demand

Referring to the problems caused by the sand and dust storms and the influx of dust into Iran and Iraq, the president said that climate change is not specific to a particular country and crosses borders.

“Today, tackling dust has become a common regional demand, and all countries in the region are expected to live up to their responsibilities in this regard,” Raisi said.

Raisi stresses the need to speed up railway implementation

Elsewhere in his phone talks with Prime Minister al-Khadimi, Raisi said railway lines between the two neighbors will lead to economic growth and stability in the region, stressing the need to speed up the implementation of railway lines.

In response, the Iraqi premier stated that he will seriously pursue the removal of obstacles to accelerate the implementation of the Basra-Shalamcheh railway.

Al-Kadhimi then referred to his Sunday meeting with the head of the Iranian Department of Environment, Ali Salajeghe, saying, “Dealing with the dust problem should be followed in the form of a memorandum.”

An Iranian delegation, headed by Department of Environment chief Ali Salajegheh, has embarked on a trip to Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait to follow the issue of sand and dust storms (SDSs).

Iran has recently been haunted by the phenomenon of severe SDSs.

The purpose of the trip is to exchange views and agree to work collectively to control the dust storms. Making field visits to SDS centers and review effective and immediate solutions are among the plans of the visit.

In order to negotiate with neighboring countries to reduce the intensity of dust from foreign origins, Salajegheh expressed hope that by creating a regional cooperation, appropriate achievements in combating dust will be achieved.

Studies and maps show that Saudi Arabia produces the highest level of particulate matter, followed by Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, and the UAE, respectively, Salajegheh stated.

Raisi asks Iraqi PM to facilitate pilgrimage

In the conversation, Raisi also called for facilitating the visits by Iranian pilgrims to Iraq, referring to the approaching season of the Arbaeen procession.

Regarding the Arbaeen ritual, al-Kadhimi stated, “I have urged the Iraqi officials to prepare and present to me a detailed plan for holding this ceremony as good as possible, as well as a hospitable framework for Iranian pilgrims.”

