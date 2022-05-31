MOU on stock exchange co-op signed between Tehran, Dushanbe

TEHRAN- Iran and Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on stock exchange cooperation in Tehran on Monday.

The MOU was inked by Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Head Majid Eshqi and Tajikistan Minister of Finance Fayziddin Qahhorzoda in the presence of the two countries’ presidents.

The document was signed with the aim of expanding and deepening cooperation between the capital markets of the two countries in order to interact and exchange information on the development of securities markets and stock exchange activities.

The MOU was among the 17 documents of cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, trade, transportation, investment, new technologies, environment, sports, energy, judiciary, education and research, and tourism signed in the presence of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

