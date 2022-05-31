Head of Iran football federation to be elected on Aug. 30

TEHRAN – The head of Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF) will be elected on Aug. 30.

The assembly of the football federation was held in Tehran’s Olympic Hotel Tuesday morning and the representatives of FIFA and AFC as well as IRIFF’s members attended the gathering.

Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was removed from the presidency of IRIFF in February, a year later he had been appointed as president.

The federation is running by Mirshad Majedi as acting president.