Iran-Tajikistan annual trade rises 463%

TEHRAN - The value of non-oil trade between Iran and Tajikistan reached $131 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20) to register a 463-percent rise year on year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, the weight of commodities traded between the two countries also increased by 489 percent compared to the year 1399 (ended on March 20, 2021), IRNA reported.

Latifi said despite great historical and cultural relations between the two countries, trade between the two sides is far from desirable.

Iran exported 124,737 tons of goods valued at $91.6 million to Tajikistan in the previous year which was 535 percent more than the preceding year in terms of weight and 459 percent more in terms of value.

Imports from Tajikistan were 14,512 tons worth $39.437 million, indicating a 263 percent rise in weight and a 439 percent increase in value.

Agricultural products, nuts, construction materials, petrochemical products, sweets and chocolates, industrial products, electronics, home appliances, shoes and clothing, kitchen appliances, chemical products, industrial machinery, textiles, leather, stationery, agricultural machinery, and packaging were among the major Iranian goods exported to Tajikistan in 1400, Latifi said.

The total trade between Iran with Tajikistan in the last 15 years amounted to $2.583 billion, the official said, adding that the share of Iranian exports to Tajikistan was $2.2 billion and imports from Tajikistan were $376.365 million.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon paid an official visit to Tehran on May 30. After a presidential meeting, the two sides signed 17 cooperation agreements to cement ties in various fields.

EF/MA