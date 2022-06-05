What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition displaying paintings by Hura Khakdaman is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 9 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

Painting

* Parsa Payandeh is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until June 15 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Maryam Abedi is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 17 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.



Performance art

* An exhibition by performance artist Alireza Khosroabadi is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Three Ten-Minute Sculptures”, the exhibition will run until June 7 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Photo

* A collection of photos by Ali Kaveh is currently on view in an exhibition at Tebestan Gallery of the Iranian Artist Forum.

The exhibit named “Moments” will continue until June 13 at the gallery that can be found at the Iranian Artists Forum on Iranshahr St.



Print

* Abbas Mirzai is hanging his latest collection of prints in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 7 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Drawing/sculpture/calligraphic painting

* Calligraphic paintings, drawings and sculptures by a group of artists, including Zahra Nozaim, Mahnia Nirumand, Mohsen Hadilu, Nushin Yazdani, Ghazal Jalilvand and Nasrin Amani, are on view in an exhibition at White Line Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until June 7 at the gallery located at 50 Golfam St. off Nelson Mandela Blvd.



Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by Manuchehr Niazi, Ebrahim Faraji, Sadeq Tabrizi, Ali Golestaneh, Parvaneh Etemadi Masud Arabshahi, Nasrollah Afjei and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

Entitled “Connoisseur’s Look”, the exhibit will be running until June 8 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Artworks in various media by Maryam Emami, Nilufar Sayyahi, Esmat Fakhrian, Saman Moarref, Mojgan Taheri, Sina Salehinia and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Unknowns” will run until June 20 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* A group of artists in various media, including Setareh Yazdani, Sahar Nuri, Atena Montazeri, Ahmad Panahi, Hamideh Badali and Morteza Jafari, are on view in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 7 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

