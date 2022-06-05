Freestylers take three golds at Bolat Turlykhanov Cup

TEHRAN – Iranian freestylers claimed three gold medals and one silver at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup Ranking Series event in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Hassan Yazdani defeated Boris Makoev from Slovakia 11-0 in the final match of the 86kg.

Kamran Ghasempour beat Adilet Davlumbayev from Kazakhstan 11-0 in the 92kg final bout.

Amirhossein Zare also seized a gold in the 125kg, thrashing Yusup Batirmurzaev from Kazakhstan 21-10 in the final.

And U20 world champion Amirhossein Firouzpour suffered a 10-0 loss against Batyrbek Tcakulov after being caught in a leg-lace as the Slovakia wrestler finished the bout in 1:06.