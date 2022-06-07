Iran warns to give 'proportionate' response to any action by IAEA

TEHRAN- Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh has said Tehran will respond "proportionately" to any action taken against its peaceful nuclear program during the current Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On the possibility of the Board of Governors adopting an anti-Iran resolution, Khatibzadeh stated in a TV interview on Monday, “We shall not pass any judgment in advance, but we will give our answers in proportion to any measure that is taken by the Agency.”

He went on to say that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had prepared a hasty report on Iran, which he had already delivered to the European Parliament.

The spokesperson noted that the IAEA chief's report "overlooks all the measures and responses that Iran has provided with precision and in a technical way," adding that it is "not accurate."

Iran accepts neither the IAEA report nor the efforts by the U.S. and the three European signatories to the 2015 deal — France, Britain, and Germany — to push for an anti-Iran resolution at the Board of Governors in violation of diplomatic principles and in defiance of current developments, according to Khatibzadeh.

Iran does not consider the U.S.-E3 resolution to be constructive, and believes it will harm cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as well as negotiations between Tehran and the P4+1 group of countries aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added.

Those who sponsor such a resolution must know that Iran would not accept it, according to the official, who also urged other members of the 35-nation board to be mindful of the Zionist regime's ill-intentions and oppose it.

“The window that Iran has created for diplomacy will be kept open,” he underlined.

The UN nuclear agency's regular Board of Governors meeting began in Vienna on Monday, with the Iran nuclear issue and Tehran's cooperation with the Agency anticipated to take center stage.

The board is expected to endorse an anti-Iran resolution produced by the European troika and the U.S., accusing Tehran of refusing to fully cooperate with the IAEA and failing to do enough to settle alleged unresolved concerns.

Iran has repeatedly warned that if the IAEA deviates from its technical nature and makes a political judgment over Iran's peaceful nuclear program, it will retaliate.

During a meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors, Iran's top diplomat cautioned that those who impede the diplomatic road hold responsibility for the consequences of any future resolution against the Islamic Republic.

The meeting comes as a three-month hiatus in the marathon negotiations to save the JCPOA enters its fourth month, with Washington describing the chances as “tenuous at best.” Tehran holds the United States and its allies France, the United Kingdom, and Germany responsible for their failure to engage constructively.

Iran agreed to specific limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions under the JCPOA.

Despite Tehran's full compliance with its part of responsibilities, the U.S. unilaterally abandoned the deal in 2018 and re-imposed crushing sanctions.



