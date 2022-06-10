What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Maryam Farzadian is currently underway at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 1 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

Painting

* Paintings by Maryam Mansuri are on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Return” will run until June 25 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Maryam Nazari, Shiva Qanbari, Afra Farahnak, Hosnieh Tabatabai, Mostafa Chubtarash, Hossein Esmaeili and 10 other artists are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Laleh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Wall” will run until June 23 at the gallery located on Fatemi St., off Laleh Park.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farshid Maleki.

The exhibition will be running until July 4 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Afsaneh Aqili is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

Entitled “Neskenas”, the exhibit will run until June 21 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Sepideh Sarlak is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

Entitled “Existential Journey”, the exhibition will be running until June 15 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* Shirin Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Behruz Zindashti.

The exhibition named “From Signs of the World” will run until June 23 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Maedeh Salar is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “Mayor Gericault”, the exhibit will run until June 22 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Mohammad-Jafar Pakravan is currently showcasing paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until June 22 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.



Sculpture/painting

* An exhibition of sculptures and paintings by Shamseddin Ghazi is currently underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until June 22 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Multimedia



* Artworks in different media by Babak Kazemi, Ahu Hamedi, Sara Ruhisefat, Pargol Inanlu and Mona Aqababai are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Chahargah” will continue until July 7 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

