Raisi: Iran’s ability to build vessel for Venezuela proves efficiency of resistance economy

TEHRAN — The fact that Iran has succeeded to build oil tankers for Venezuela shows that the resistance economy adopted by Iran has proven effective, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi says.

Raisi made the remarks as Iran delivered Aframax II tanker to Venezuela in a ceremony on Saturday as the country’s president Nicolas Maduro was visiting Iran.

The tanker, the second of its kind, is being built by Iran’s Marine Industrial Company (Sadra).

Speaking at the delivery ceremony, Raisi said, “We sincerely thank the Sadra Company and all those involved in the making of the oil tanker.”

The delivery of the 113,000-ton tanker built by Iranian engineers and shipbuilding industry to Venezuela is an example of Iran's high capacity and ability to export as the enemies of Iran and Venezuela try to hamper the progress of the two free nations by imposing harsh restrictions and severe sanctions, Raisi stated.



He then reiterated that the delivery of the tanker to Venezuela portrays the capability of Iran’s technical and engineering services to the world, as well as proving the efficiency of the model of resistance economy.

“The construction and delivery of this tanker, which has also been approved by the Venezuelan technical and engineering group, will not only help the Venezuelan government achieve its goal of independence in maritime transport, but also it will prove that the will and unity of the combatant and revolutionary nations and governments is far stronger and more effective than American sanctions,” Raisi noted.

The president continued by saying that on the other hand, Tehran and Caracas, as two complementary and supporting economies, will be able to move towards the welfare and development of their nations by completing and linking supply chains in both countries.



“This kind of joint cooperation is a good model for all developing and independent countries to see that great things can be done through cooperation and interaction,” he noted.

Raisi then stressed that two more oil tankers are under construction, expressing hope that they will be ready for delivery to Venezuela soon.

Maduro: Iran is one of the emerging powers of the 21st century

For his part, the Venezuelan president praised the construction of the tanker and said, “Seeing this ship with a capacity of 800,000 barrels, the first thing that came to my mind was the face of our beloved leader, Commander Chavez, who I am sure his soul is smiling, wherever it is.”

He then noted that the construction of the tanker for the Venezuelan state-owned oil company was the late leader of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez's plan to strengthen Caracas’ oil industry and to make it self-sufficient in the face of all foreign aggressions.

Maduro emphasized, “The construction of this modern and strong ship shows the high capability, extraordinary and admirable industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran is one of the emerging powers of the 21st century and the construction of this ship is one of the practical and clear signs of this emerging power.”

Addressing his Iranian counterpart, the Venezuelan president said on behalf of the Venezuelan people and all the men, women, employees and workers of the National Oil Company of Venezuela, he would like to thank the Iranian engineers for delivering this ship, calling it “a great achievement.”

Aframax II oil tanker is the second ship ordered by Venezuela to Iran in recent years. According to the contract, two more tankers will be delivered to Iran after construction.

Venezuela had previously secured a $240 million deal with Iran to buy four vessels each, and now it has been delivered a second vessel.

The Aframax II vessel is 250 meters long, 44 meters wide, 21 meters high, with a speed of 15 knots. It is capable of carrying 800,000 barrels of oil.