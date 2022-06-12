Iran FM talks to UN chief, calls IAEA resolution hasty, politically-motivated

TEHRAN- Iran's Foreign Minister has chastised the United States and its three European allies, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, for filing an anti-Iranian resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, calling the move “hasty and politically motivated”.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a Saturday night phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The IAEA resolution was passed with 30 votes in favor, two against, and three abstentions on Wednesday. China and Russia voted against the resolution and India, Libya and Pakistan abstained.

During the phone call, the two sides also discussed efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Guterres said resolution by the IAEA board was only a “proposal” and emphasized the significance of continuing dialogue to revive the JCPOA.

The UN secretary general said dialogue is the best way to settle the problems between Iran and other JCPOA parties.

In response to the resolution the Atomic Energy organization of Iran (AEOI) has started injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges and deactivated certain UN nuclear agency cameras outside the Safeguards Agreement.

“We have terminated the operations of a number of the Agency's cameras functioning outside the Safeguards Agreement, and tomorrow we will terminate the operations of the rest, which are 17 to 18 in total,” Mohammad Eslami, Iran's nuclear chief, told a special TV program on Thursday night.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi also reacted to the resolution, stressing that his country will not budge from its stance.

“How many times do you want to test the Iranian nation and not listen to the words of the country's officials? Do you think that we will retreat as a result of issuing of resolutions?” Raisi remarked.

“Iran will not take a step back from its positions,” Raisi noted, adding, "We will not stop and we will not tie the development of the country’s industry, agriculture and tourism to the frown and smile of the enemy."

260 Iranian lawmakers also issued a statement on Sunday in reaction to the IAEA board resolution, saying the move has undermined the IAEA “credibility”.

“Unfortunately, the IAEA director-general personally and the secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency have openly lost their credibility,” the statement, singed by 260 lawmakers, said.

Iran expresses support for the Yemen truce

In the phone conversation with Guterres, the Iranian foreign minister also expressed Tehran’s support for the Yemen truce, emphasizing the need for a complete lifting of the blockade and considering it a viable venue for future negotiations between Yemeni parties.

The world’s top diplomat also complimented the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts and positive views in supporting the continuance of the truce in Yemen.

The Astana meeting on Syria, according to Guterres, is an appropriate venue for addressing the situation and resolving any problems between Syria and Turkey.



