Iran’s top security official briefs Expediency Council on Vienna talks

TEHRAN — In an extraordinary meeting on Saturday night, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council briefed the Expediency Council on a number of important issues, including the Vienna talks intended to lift sanctions on Iran.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ali Shamkhani informed the Council members on the latest situation, including efforts by Armed Forces and various bodies in maintaining security in and around the Persian Gulf in the face of “excessive demands” by arrogant countries.

The Expediency Council’s website did not go into the details of the briefing regarding the Vienna talks.

The briefing session was held three days after the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors adopted a resolution on Iran, claiming Iran is not fully cooperating with the body.