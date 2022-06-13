Emily Haworth-Booth’s “Last Tree” stands tall in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of award-winning British author and illustrator Emily Haworth-Booth’s 2020 book “The Last Tree” has come to Iranian bookstores.

Fatemi is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Akram Hassanpur.

From the author of the multi-award shortlisted “The King Who Banned the Dark” comes a new tale about community and our relationship with the environment and nature.

Once upon a time, a group of friends were seeking a place to call home. The desert was too hot, the valley was too wet and the mountain was too windy.

Then they found the forest. It was perfect. The leaves gave shelter from the sun and rain, and a gentle breeze wound through the branches.

But the friends soon wanted to build shelters. The shelters became houses, then the houses got bigger. All too soon they wanted to control the environment and built a huge wooden wall around the community.

As they cut down the trees, the forest becomes thinner, until there is just one last tree standing.

It is up to the children to find a solution.

The book “shows how much a simple story can convey,” said Nicolette Jones, children’s books editor of the Sunday Times.

Haworth-Booth is also an educator who teaches at the Royal Drawing School in London. Her short comics have previously appeared in print in the Observer and Vogue. Her first children’s book, “The King Who Banned the Dark”, was shortlisted for numerous awards including the Klaus Flugge Prize and Independent Bookshop Week Book Awards.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Emily Haworth-Booth’s book “The Last Tree”.

MMS/YAW