David Harvey’s “Anti-Capitalist Chronicles” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Anti-Capitalist Chronicles” by British scholar David Harvey has been published in Persian.

Afkar is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Hossein Rahmati and Maryam Vahdati.

Amidst waves of economic crises, health crises, class struggle and neo-fascist reaction, few possess the clarity and foresight of world-renowned theorist, David Harvey.

Since the publication of his bestselling “A Brief History of Neoliberalism”, Harvey has been tracking the evolution of the capitalist system as well as tides of radical opposition rising against it.

In “The Anti-Capitalist Chronicles”, Harvey introduces new ways of understanding the crisis of global capitalism and the struggles for a better world.

While accounting for violence and disaster, Harvey also chronicles hope and possibility.

By way of conversations about neoliberalism, capitalism, globalization, the environment, technology, social movements and crises like COVID-19, he outlines, with characteristic brilliance, how socialist alternatives are being imagined under very difficult circumstances.

In understanding the economic, political and social dimensions of the crisis, Harvey’s analysis in “The Anti-Capitalist Chronicles” will be of strategic importance to anyone wanting to both understand and change the world.

Harvey is a Marxist economic geographer, podcaster and a Distinguished Professor of Anthropology and Geography at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.

He received his Ph.D. in geography from the University of Cambridge in 1961.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of David Harvey’s book “The Anti-Capitalist Chronicles”.

MMS/YAW

