Photographer Armin Amirian places second at Alpine Fellowship visual arts contest

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Armin Amirian has finished runner-up at the Alpine Fellowship Visual Arts Prize 2022.

He won the prize for his work “Analog-1”, a monochrome digital c-type print that shows half-naked boys climbing up ladders on a snow-capped mountain that overlooks a city.

27-year-old Amirian is a self-taught artist who spent his childhood and teenage years experiencing different genres and media of art while being affected by Iran, the world, family and culture, and continued his education in physics. He started working professionally in the field of photography and cinema at the beginning of his teenage years.

In a Facebook post, he has said that for him, it was the freedom to create something new with his images that drew him to staged photography.

“I love digital photography and using apps to manipulate my photos,” he said.

“It’s not about the superficial editing, such as photometric corrections, colors and good techniques. Digital technology allows me creativity with new experiences,” he added.

“It’s a sign that people aim to have everything under their control, and they have the freedom to do so instead of being stopped by the limitations; nowadays, the more we grow, creative art plays a more important role in our lives rather than our control over tools,” he mentioned.

The Alpine Fellowship is a London-based charitable foundation that supports, commissions and showcases artists, writers, academics and playwrights at all stages of their careers.

They have committed to discovering emerging talent, disseminating new ideas and sharing thoughts about art, literature and philosophy.

First place in the Alpine Fellowship visual art category was taken by Hong Kong artist June Wong Siu Ling for her short animation “See the Sea with Me”.

“Film” by Jin Yang Ding received third prize, while “Saegiri Girl” by Takehiro Nagaoka, “Muwawa” (“Without Care”) by Odur Ronald and “Mara” by Aleksandra Kulak won honorable mentions.

“Freedom” was the theme of the Alpine Fellowship 2022. The winner will receive a £3,000 cash prize and a further £1,000 towards the artist’s travel, and the shipping and installation of their work at the symposium, which will take place in August at a venue in the United Kingdom.

Runners-up will be invited to attend the symposium to exhibit their work. Travel expenses will be reimbursed up to a total of £500, and all food and accommodation will be covered.

Photo: “Analog-1” by Iranian photographer Armin Amirian won second place at the Alpine Fellowship Visual Arts Prize 2022.

