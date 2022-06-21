TEDPIX falls 7,600 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 7,617 points on Tuesday.

As reported, the index closed at 1.539 million points.

Over 5.691 billion securities worth 34.747 trillion rials (about $119.8 million) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index lost 6,666 points, and the second market’s index dropped 11,966 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA