Iranian bookstores share “The Adventures of Miss Petitfour”

TEHRAN – Canadian novelist and poet Anne Michaels’ first children’s book “The Adventures of Miss Petitfour” has been published in Persian by Afarinegan.

Nilufar Dehqaninil is the translator of the beautifully illustrated book.

The magical adventures of an eccentric Mary Poppins-esque heroine and her flying feline charges are sure to charm readers big and small.

Miss Petitfour enjoys having adventures that are “just the right size - fitting into a single, magical day.”

She is an expert at baking and eating fancy iced cakes, and her favorite mode of travel is par avion. On windy days, she takes her sixteen cats out for an airing: Minky, Misty, Taffy, Purrsia, Pirate, Mustard, Moutarde, Hemdela, Earring, Grigorovitch, Clasby, Captain Captain, Captain Catkin, Captain Clothespin, Your Shyness and Sizzles.

With the aid of her favorite tea party tablecloth as a makeshift balloon, Miss Petitfour and her charges fly over her village, having many little adventures along the way.

Join Miss Petitfour and her equally eccentric felines on five magical outings – a search for marmalade, to a spring jumble sale, on a quest for “birthday cheddar”, the retrieval of a lost rare stamp and as they compete in the village’s annual Festooning Festival.

This is a whimsical, beautifully illustrated collection of tales that celebrates language, storytelling and small pleasures, especially the edible kind!

Michaels’ work has been translated and published in over 45 countries. Her books have garnered dozens of international awards, including the Orange Prize, the Guardian Fiction Prize, the Lannan Award for Fiction and the Commonwealth Poetry Prize for the Americas.

Photo: A poster for the Persian edition of Anne Michaels’ book “The Adventures of Miss Petitfour”.

MMS/YAW