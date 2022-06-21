Ricardo Sa Pinto takes charge of Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Portuguese football coach Ricardo Sa Pinto was appointed as new head coach of Iranian football club Esteghlal on Tuesday.

The Blues won the title of the Iran league last season but their coach Farhad Majidi parted ways with the club to join Emirati club Ittihad Kalba.

The 49-year-old coach started his coaching career in Sporting CP in 2012 and has also worked as head coach Braga, Legia Warsaw, Red Star Belgrade, Atromitos, Vasco da Gama and Gaziantep.

Sa Pinto had most recently worked in Moreirense as head coach.

Sa Pinto has penned a one-year contract with Esteghlal with the option of a further year.