Iran beat Egypt at IHF Beach Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Egypt 2-1 (20-12, 16-22, 6-4) in Group C of the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s Beach Handball Championship on Wednesday.

Iran advanced to the next stage as the third team after two losses against Denmark and Norway.

The 16 teams are split into four groups of four teams each with the top three in each group qualifying through to two main round groups of six teams each.

The top four in each main round group then progress through to the quarter-finals, followed by semi-finals and then medal matches.

The ninth edition of the 2022 Men's Beach Handball World Championships is being held from 21 to 26 June 2022 at Crete, Greece under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).