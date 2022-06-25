Export from Qom province increases 110% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN – Export from Qom province increased 110 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Esfandiar Darikvandi, the director-general of Qom’s Customs Department, said that 64,143 tons of products worth over $50 million were exported from the province in the first two months of the present year.

As previously announced by the head of Foreign Trade Office of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, export from Qom province rose 92 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its previous year.

Mojtaba Farhadi said that commodities worth $283 million were exported from the province in the past year.

He named metal products, rubber and plastic items, and foodstuffs as the main items exported from the province in the past year.

The data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that the value of Iran’s export of non-oil products increased 37 percent during the first two months of the current year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Iran exported 17.014 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $8.516 billion in the said two months, also registering a 1.6-percent rise in weight as compared to the first two months of the previous year, the data indicate.

Based on the IRICA data, Iran traded over 22.196 million tons of non-oil products worth $16.631 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

The Islamic Republic imported 5.182 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $8.115 billion in the first two months of the present year, with a 24-percent growth in value and a 3.37-percent decline in weight year on year.

Among the country’s non-oil export destinations, China was the first, importing $2.720 billion worth of products, the United Arab Emirates was the second with $1.502 billion worth of imports, Iraq the third importing $1.312 billion, Turkey the fourth with $766 million of imports, and India the fifth importing $290 million worth of products in the mentioned period.

Iran’s top sources of non-oil imports in the mentioned two months were China, Turkey, India, and Russia.

Considering the amounts of exports and imports in the mentioned two months, the country's foreign trade balance became $401 million positive.

MA/MA