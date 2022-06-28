President’s Cup Group I: Slovakia beat Iran

TEHRAN - Slovakia beat debutants Iran 37-22 in President’s Cup Group I on Tuesday.

A draw against Iran would be enough for Slovakia to stay in this position and continue in the 17th place bracket.

Iran had also lost to India 31-30 in its first match in President’s Cup.

The 23rd edition of the 2022 IHF Women's Junior World Championship is being held in Slovenia from June 22 to July 3 under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).

Iran are ranked third in the group with one point, and they were obviously frustrated by a narrow defeat against fellow Asian team India on Sunday.