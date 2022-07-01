Iran finish 30th in 2022 IHF Women's Junior World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran finished in 30th place in the 2022 IHF Women's Junior World Championship on Friday.

The Iranian girls lost to Italy 35-20 on Friday in President’s Cup.

Iran started the campaign with a 19–19 draw with Guinea in Group B. The team lost to Tunisia 29-24 and Sweden 33-15 in their following matches.

The Persians also lost to India 31-30 and Slovakia 37-22 in the President’s Cup.

Iran registered their first ever win in the world championship by defeating Mexico 46-26 but lost to Italy 35-20 in the 29th place match.

The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Hungary have qualified for the competition’s semifinals.