TEHRAN – Iran lost to Syria 59-46 in the 2022 FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship Division B on Tuesday.

In the match held at the Prince Hamzah Stadium in Amman, Jordan, Laila Hasan Agha scored 14 points for the Syrian team, while Farnaz Khodamoradi earned 11 points for Iran.

Syria will face against Lebanon in the competition’s semifinals.

Iran will play for the fifth place on Wednesday.