TEHRAN – Parsa Mahjoub won a bronze medal in the 2022 Open Biathle/Triathle Asian Championships on Friday.

The medal is the first ever medal of Iran at the sport in history.

The competition is being held in Burabay, Kazakhstan from June 28 to July 3.

Kazakhstan’s athletes Ayan Beisenbayev and Temirlan Temirov won the gold and silver medal respectively.