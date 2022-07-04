Joining Zan Agha on a trip to a far-off village

The book's fascinating and beautiful cover captures your attention right away. The book introduced itself in the first pages with one word under the title: a travelogue.

The book pushes you to read the whole of it out of curiosity.

A woman whose husband is a seminary student who travels to underdeveloped areas to teach Islamic ideology is the subject of the book. In the summer of 2017, they made their first trip to a village in the southern part of Fars province, during the holy month of Ramadan. They stay in two little rooms that are close to the village mosque. To protect the privacy of the locals, the details of the village are not given in the book, making it difficult to determine which village they are.

The author has done her best in this book to explain everything honestly and interestingly, including the dangers and bitterness of their trip, as well as the pleasant aspects of it. In addition to providing a detailed account of the lifestyle of a seminary student's family, this book does a good job of portraying the villagers' attitudes, traditions, and religious convictions.

The story's creator and the protagonist is Zahra Kardani, who was born in Mashhad and currently resides in Qom. After taking her first long-distance trip with her husband and children, she made the decision to write a book out of her memories. Her first book has so far been a huge hit and has received awards.