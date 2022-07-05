TEDPIX gains 3,900 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 3,912 points to 1.511 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 6.138 billion securities worth 43.52 trillion rials (about $155.42 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 3,544 points, and the second market’s index gained 5,771 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

