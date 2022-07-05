Iran runner-up at U15 Asian Wrestling Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s freestyle team came second at the 2022 U15 Asian Wrestling Championship on Tuesday.

The Iranian wrestlers claimed two gold medals, four silvers and two bronzes.

Reza Aliakbar Afshar defeated Tajik wrestler Alirizo Bakhromov 6-4 in the final match of the 68kg.

Ramtin Mohammadali Ravanbakhsh also claimed a gold medal, beating Indian freestyler Badal Chauhary 5-2 in the final bout of 85kg.

Arian Mehralizadeh lost to India’s Ishwar Ishwar 12-1 in the final of 44kg weight class.

In the 48kg category final, Hossein Arian was defeated against Bekassyl Assambek from Kazakhstan 3-0.

Mahan Yazdan Kavoosi lost to Indian wrestler Tanishq Pravin Kadam 5-4 in the final of 62kg.

And Amirmohammad Rahimi won Iran’s fourth silver in the competition after being defeated by India’s Vevik Vevik 10-3 in the final match of the 75kg.

Amirabbas Zolfali seized a bronze in 38kg after defeating Sadyr Kaiypbekov from Kyrgyzstan 5-4 and Amirhossein Moghadam claimed a bronze in the 41kg class by beating Mongolia’s wrestler Buyankhishig Uuganbayar 11-2.

India won the title with 184 points, followed by Iran (184) and Kazakhstan (147).

The competition was held in Bahrain, Manama.