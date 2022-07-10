Iran U20 freestyle team champions of 2022 Asian Championship

TEHRAN – Iran freestyle team won the title of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championship in Manama, Bahrain Sunday night.

The Iranian wrestlers won eight gold medals and one silver.

Armin Habibzadeh defeated Indian Kumar Mohit 11-9 in the final bout of 61kg.

Hossein Aghaei beat Mulaym Yadav from India 15-7 in the final match of the 70kg.

In the 74kg, Erfan Elahi beat Jaideep Jaideep 10-4 in the final.

Sobhan Yari emerged victorious over Japanese wrestler Subaru Takahara 4-1 in the final bout of 79kg.

Aref Rangbari beat Mongolia’s Batbilguun Naadambat 8-2 in the final bout of 86kg.

Mohammadmobin Azimi defeated Nurdaulet Bekenov from Kazakhstan 7-0 in the 92kg final bout.

In the 97kg final bout, Amirali Azarpira defeated Indian Ashish Ashish 10-0.

Salar Habibi beat Mahendra Babasaheb Gaikwad from India 10-0 in the final of 125kg.

Reza Momeni also won Iran’s sole silver after losing to Merey Bazarbayev from Kazakhstan in the final match of the 57kg.

Iran won the title with 228 points, followed by India (185) and Kazakhstan (148).