Iran U20 Greco-Roman team win 2022 Asian Wrestling Championship

TEHRAN – Iran Greco-Roman team claimed the title of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championship in Manama, Bahrain Wednesday night.

The Iranian team won seven gold medals, one silver and two bronzes.

The Iranian team won the title with 225 points.

Kazakhstan finished in second place with 175 points and Kyrgyzstan came third with 155 points.

Arash Negahdari defeated Kurmanbek Zhaparov from Kyrgyzstan 9-1 in the final match of the 55kg.

In the 60kg final bout, Ahmadreza Mohsennezhad claimed the gold, beating Akyl Sulaimanov of Kyrgyzstan 8-0.

Iman Mohammadi emerged victorious over Kyrgyzstan’s Razzak Beishekeev 12-4 in the final match of the 63kg.

Danial Sohrabi defeated Kazakhstan’s Aziz Gassymov 12-1 in the final match of the 67kg.

In the 72kg final bout, Amirali Abdi Erlan Mars Uulu from Kyrgyzstan 5-0.

Alireza Mohmadipiani beat Bekzat Orunkul Uulu from Kyrgyzstan 10-0 in the 82kg final.

Fardin Hedayati defeated Temurbek Nasimov from Uzbekistan 9-1 in the final match of 130kg final.

Masoud Kavousi lost to Uzbekistan’s Samandar Bobonazarov 4-0 in the final match of the 77kg and claimed Iran’s sole silver.

And, Ali Darzi defeated Zhenish Zhumabekov from Kyrgyzstan 5-3 in the 87kg bronze medal match.

Amirreza Akbari also won a bronze medal by beating Indian Narinder Cheema in the 97kg.