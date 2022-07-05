Raisi calls anti-Iran IAEA resolution ‘irresponsible’

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has once again lambasted the U.S. and the European trio (Britain, France and Germany) for supporting a resolution against Iran at the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, calling the move “irresponsible”.

Raisi made the remarks while receiving the credentials of Switzerland's new ambassador to Tehran Nadin Olivier Rey.

The U.S. and three European countries' attempts in drafting the resolution against during the course of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal were irresponsible, contravened the terms of the deal, and reflected their hypocritical behavior.

The U.S. and European governments' coercive tactics, according to President Raisi, have been futile. He urged them to adhere by the spirit and terms of the internationally-endorsed agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.

The Iranian president stressed that the U.S. must comply with the terms of talks and the JCPOA.

President Raisi also said Iran is willing to improve political, economic, and commercial ties with all nations, including Switzerland.

The president cited the Swiss embassy in Tehran as an example of how the U.S. and other European nations had miscalculated Iran's capabilities.

"I hope that you will convey these facts to the government and other nations so they will understand that Iran has advanced despite hostilities and that their hegemonic strategies have failed,” the president added.

For her part, Nadin Olivier Rey noted that since diplomatic ties between Iran and Switzerland have well established for more than a century, the two countries have consistently engaged in constructive and positive interactions.

In reference to the roadmap for Tehran-Bern relations, the Swiss ambassador stated that her major goal as Switzerland's ambassador is to function to strengthen relationships with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

