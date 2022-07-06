Seven travel startups unveiled in Tehran 

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, seven startups in the fields of tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts were unveiled during a ceremony in Tehran.

The ceremony was attended by the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

The founders and CEOs of seven startups that work in cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts presented their platforms and activities during the ceremony, the report added.

Aravin VR, a startup for introducing historical monuments to tourists in 3D, Avaya, an audio guide platform that accompanies visitors during their visit to the tourist attractions, and Salam Art Creations Complex, which introduces handicraft products and offers them as souvenirs, were among the startups introduced at the event.

These startups are aimed to facilitate and introduce tourism, cultural heritage, and handicraft services to domestic and foreign travelers.



A wallet-friendly destination with hospitable people, Iran has long been a desired destination for nature lovers, birdwatchers, powder chasers, culture devotees, pilgrims, museum-goers, foodies, adventurers, and medical travelers to name a few.

ABU/AFM