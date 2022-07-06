Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of ties in water, electricity sectors

TEHRAN- During a meeting between Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev in Baku on Wednesday, the two sides explored the ways for the expansion of ties between the two countries in the fields of water and electricity.

Addressing the meeting, Mehrabian said that synchronization of electricity networks of Iran and Azerbaijan is one of the most important cooperation programs of the two countries.

Synchronization of the electricity networks makes the two countries make maximum use of the capacity of cooperation in electricity sector, the minister stressed.

The transmission of Azerbaijan's electricity through Iran to Turkey and Europe, as well as the synchronization of Iran's and Russia's electricity networks can be the result of this cooperation, he added.

“The agreement to synchronize the power grids of Iran, Russia and Republic of Azerbaijan is being studied, very good lines have also been established between Iran and Turkey and we had very good exchanges with this country, which is how we are also connected to the European power grid”, the Iranian minister stated.

Mustafayev, for his part, referred to the meeting between the presidents of the two countries, and emphasized the importance of the development of relations between the two sides, adding that recent trips to Iran have been made in this direction and the relations between the two countries have expanded compared to the previous months.

Cooperation in the field of water and electricity is very important for this country and the Republic of Azerbaijan emphasizes on the development of these relations, he noted.

The history of 50 years of cooperation between the two countries in exploiting Aras border river is full of pride, Mustafayev said and emphasized on the continuation of exploitation and protection of this river by the two countries.

Referring to the need of the Republic of Azerbaijan to interact in the field of electricity with other countries, including Turkmenistan, and the history of gas transmission and swap through Iran, he said: “We can have good cooperation in this field and we can transit the electricity of the Republic of Azerbaijan to other countries through Iran.”

MA/MA