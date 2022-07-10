SP refineries to increase production, export of by-products

TEHRAN – The production and export of by-products at South Pars refineries is going to increase, Ahmad Bahoush, the managing director of South pars Gas Complex (SPGC), announced.

According to Bahoush, with the completion of liquified natural gas export facilities and sulfur export dock at South Pars site 2, along with the completion of natural gas sweetening and storage units at this site, the production and export of by-products of the refineries of the mentioned site is going to increase.

In an interview with Shana on Saturday, Bahoush stated that last year more than 253 million barrels of gas condensate were produced in this complex and 195 billion cubic meters of natural gas was processed.

Referring to the SPGC plans to sustain and increase production in the coming years, the official said: “connecting all refineries of the complex to backup electricity, providing quality mechanical spare parts at the right time, providing spare export compressors, providing parts related to rotating equipment, and timely providing consumable chemicals are among the most important things in the sustainability of production which we plan to increase in the coming years.”

He further underlined the significant role of the SPGC in meeting domestic needs and increasing the export of natural gas to neighboring countries and noted: “Currently, the SPGC’s share in the country’s gas production is more than 75 percent, and with the production and export of by-products such as propane, butane, gas condensate and granulated sulfur this complex plays a very strategic role in the supply of such important products as well.”

SPGC is operating 14 gas refineries in Southern Iran that are currently processing the gas extracted from the country’s giant South Pars gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The mentioned gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

