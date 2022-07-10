U.S. seeking pressure, not cooperation: MP

TEHRAN – An Iranian lawmaker has said that the recent sanctions imposed by the U.S. against Iran showed that Washington does not seek cooperation and instead it wants to continue pressure against Tehran.

The lawmaker, Abbas Moqtadaei, who is deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that the U.S., by imposing new sanctions on Iran, has shown its unwillingness to cooperate and seeks to delay negotiations, Al Alam reported.

He referred to the recent U.S. sanctions against the Iranian people, explaining that the recent U.S. sanctions against many personalities and companies that cooperate with Iran, and during the continuation of negotiations, revealed that the Americans do not want to cooperate, but rather seek to impose pressure.

He added that the recent U.S. measure proved to everyone that they are seeking to achieve their goals by applying more pressure on the Iranian people.

Moqtadaei also said U.S. officials have realized that the Iranian people are too powerful to be stopped by the embargo.

