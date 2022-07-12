Mohammad Taghi Azizian's most recent work, "Wind and Ash," has been released by Soore Mehr publication.

This book, which is divided into 20 chapters, is about Haj Morteza Zahabi's early years, life, and bravery as one of the Holy Defense commanders.

Regarding the topic's attraction, the author claimed that because of his field of work, he had a close relationship with the soldiers and that Mr. Zahabi was one of the chiefs who had heard fascinating stories about him in Mashhad.

“This interest led me to choose him as the book's subject. As I began interviewing him at his home, I discovered that he also has a large collection of letters from that era that I could analyze. Due to the variety of service locations and memories, the subject had a good capacity,” he said.

“We are the country of resistance, and we have a long history of struggle and stability, both in the face of external invasion and internal dissent. Writing about this issue and making it known to the world is one of the best forms of resistance since West Asia has long been an area where superpowers have sought to satisfy their greed for both natural resources and human resources,” he added.

The "Wind and Ash" book's author underlined the value of oral history and documentation and claimed that this topic is significant from two angles. First, people need to be aware of what happened in the nation during the 8 years of the imposed war. Second, from an ideological standpoint, we fought the enemy with all of our might and protected our country as well as its ideological, spiritual, and cultural limits.

