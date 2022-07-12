“Drowning in Holy Water” receives three nominations at Malaysia Golden Global Awards 2022 

TEHRAN – The Iran-Afghanistan co-production “Drowning in Holy Water” has received nominations in three categories including best film at the 5th Malaysia Golden Global Awards, which are presented at the closing ceremony of the Malaysia International Film Festival.

The drama on Afghan migrants in Iran by Tehran-based Afghan director Navid Mahmudi is about Rona and Hamed, two young Afghans who are in love with each other. Searching for a better life, they have decided to immigrate to Europe but they have to make a big decision to make it happen, a decision that relates to their religion and beliefs.

In the best film category, the film is competing with nine other movies, including “Full Time” by Eric Gravel from France and “Hail, Driver!” by Muzzamer Rahman from Malaysia, the organizers announced.

Neda Jebraili and Matin Heidarnia are competing for the awards for best actress and supporting actor for their role in the “Drowning in Holy Water”.

Other contenders for the Malaysia Golden Global Award for best actress are Laure Calamy for “Full Time”, Azmeri Haqui Badhon for the Bangladesh-Singapore co-operation “Rehana” by Abdullah Mohammad Saad, Deepanwita Martin for “No Ground Beneath the Feet” by Mohammad Rabby Mridha from Bangladesh, and Chen Yan-Fei for “The Silent Forest” by Neang Kavich from Taiwan.

Other nominees for best supporting actor award include Nolan Arizmendi for “Full Time”, Kazi Sami Hassan for “Rehana”, Kim Hyun-bin for “The Silent Forest” and Chinnaro Soem for “White Building”.

Indonesian actress Christine Hakim is the president of the jury, which consists Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz, Udine Far East Film Festival president Sabrina Baracetti, Taiwan-based Malaysian director Ho Wi Ding and Malaysian director Chong Keat Aun.

The Malaysia Golden Global Awards will take place on July 16 in Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur.

This year’s festival launched its first MIFFest Project Market which opened on Tuesday. The top 5 official selections are allowed to conduct meetings with local and international investors, producers and distributors during the two-day market.

Photo: Navid Mahmudi (R) directs Ali Shadman (L) and Neda Jebraili in a scene from “Drowning in Holy Water”.

MMS/YAW