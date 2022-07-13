SAIPA auto making group apologizes to customers for delay in TIBA cars delivery

Deputy CEO of SAIPA Auto Making Group of Companies for Quality Control (QC) Affairs Farzad Ghazaei apologized to customers for the delay broke out in delivering cars Model TIBA and TIBA 2, the Public Relations Department of the company reported.

Expounding the reasons for the delivery of manufactured cars, TIBA and TIBA 2 models of cars, he said that the delay broke out with the aim of promoting quality of cars manufactured by this auto manufacturing group to gain satisfaction of its customers.

Promoting quality of manufactured cars, gaining satisfaction of customers, and winning necessary licenses caused a delay in delivery of cars in due date, Deputy CEO of SAIPA Auto Making Group emphasized.

He went on to say that these measures have been defined to promote the quality of cars, implementation of which is underway.

The new policies of SAIPA Auto Making Group have been compiled in Feb. 2022 with infrastructural changes in concepts of gaining satisfaction of customers and quality of products, based on which, upgrading quality of its current products and removal of defects announced by customers as well as replacing products with new designs instead of old cars has been prioritized.

In addition to investing in equipping production lines of car manufacturers and parts manufacturers, transferring technical know-how and knowledge of world’s top car manufacturers has been put atop agenda of SAIPA Auto Making Group of Companies., he highlighted.

While apologizing to its customers for delay in delivery of its manufactured cars with TIBA and TIBA 1 models, Ghazaei hoped that, with the drastic measures which have been adopted at the company in cooperation and interaction with supervisory organizations, the problem facing the company would be settled in coming days.

SAIPA Auto Making Group is committed to handling and fix any defects reported by its dear customers using its widespread network of after-sales services in SAIPA YADAK Company, benefited from expert engineers and technicians of SAIPA’s EMDAD KHODRO Company in the shortest time possible, he added.