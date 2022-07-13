Swedish company censured for not providing Iran with EB bandages

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Stokholm Ahmad Masoumifar has severely criticized a Swedish company for refraining from selling special bandages which are vital for patients suffering from epidermolysis bullosa (EB) in the country.

“A Swedish company manufacturing medical supplies is still refraining from selling bandages needed for EB patients in Iran under the pretext of U.S. sanctions,” the envoy wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday.

The criminal policy of the United States government has caused the death of 15 EB patients from 2010 to 2018 when the Swedish bandage maker decided to halt shipments to Iran. “These innocent angels are in pain in front of the eyes of those who claim to advocate human rights. Isn’t it a flagrant violation of human rights?”

epidermolysis bullosa, a severe and life-threatening skin condition, which causes extremely painful wounds. Many are children, who are often referred to as “butterfly kids” because of their fragile skin.

Across the country, 950 people have been diagnosed with EB, but considering that EB is estimated to occur in 1 newborn per 50,000 live births, it is suggested that in Iran 1,200 people are suffering from EB.

Without the bandages, they face difficulties even in their daily routine, including walking, eating, or even breathing, and unfortunately, there is no alternative treatment for such pain.

The criminal policy of the United States government has caused the death of 15 EB patients from 2010 to 2018 when the Swedish bandage maker decided to halt shipments to Iran due to fear of secondary sanctions as part of over-compliance.

In October 2021, experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said over-compliance with United States-imposed sanctions against Iran is harming the right to health, and people with rare skin diseases are among those affected, many of them children.

As a result, EB patients in Iran can no longer enjoy the right to health, said the experts.

