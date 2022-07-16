Iran volleyball league to start on Sept. 28

TEHRAN – The 2022/23 Iran Volleyball Super League will start on Sept. 28, the volleyball federation of Iran announced.

The draw ceremony will be held on Aug. 31 in Tehran.

The matches will be held in two rounds of preliminary and playoffs. In the preliminary round the competition will be played in a two-legged system.

The top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs round.

The Iranian Super League (ISL) is a professional volleyball league in Iran at the top of the Iranian Volleyball League system. It was founded in 1975 as the Pasargard Cup, but after the Iranian Revolution it was renamed to the First Division. In 1997, the league system was revamped and the Iranian Super League was established.

Paykan Tehran, which have captured the Asian Men’s Club Championship for 7 times including 6 in a row (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011), have won 12, the most titles in the new Super League.

Shahdab Yazd are the defending champions.