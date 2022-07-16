Diplomat: Swedish court verdict on Nouri is baseless, political

TEHRAN — Iran’s ambassador to Stockholm says the Swedish legal system has violated the most basic principles of international law by sentencing Hamid Nouri, a detained Iranian citizen, to life imprisonment.

Ahmad Masoumifar responded to the Swedish Expressen newspaper, saying that the verdict issued by the Stockholm court is “baseless and political.”

The Iranian ambassador further noted that the first and most important point is that the Swedish legal system does not have jurisdiction over the aforementioned case, because the application of universal jurisdiction depends on the existence of an international crime.

None of the lawyers involved in this case or international lawyers familiar with this case believe that Nouri has committed an international crime, the envoy noted.

Stating how the Swedish legal system has violated the most basic principles of international law, Masoumifar added, “Due to the prosecutor's completely one-sided investigation, failure to investigate the alleged crime scene, failure to allow expert witnesses introduced by Mr. Nouri to testify in court and the many contradictions in the testimony of the witnesses indicate the lack of legal validity of this ruling.”

In addition, he pointed out, all the witnesses whose voices were heard in court are members of the Iranian terrorist group Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), who are known as terrorists in Iran.

The organization was previously designated as a terrorist organization in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

The Iranian ambassador further emphasized, “Iranian people believe that the actions of the Swedish judiciary are hostile actions to support terrorists and enemies of the Iranian people. Also, Iranian officials have already contacted the Swedish government to emphasize the necessity of the Swedish legal system not being affected by the political approach.”

In conclusion, Masoumifar reminded that Iran will not tolerate interference in national affairs or actions that harm its sovereignty, independence and national interests from any country.

