Goods valued at $21m exported from Hamedan province in a quarter

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, commodities valued at $21 million were exported from Hamedan province in the first quarter of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

Ahmad Shanian, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that of the mentioned figure, $7.242 million was the export from industry sector of the province, with 112 percent growth year on year.

He said agricultural products valued at $3.091 million were exported from Hamedan in the first quarter, showing 50 percent drop as compared to the first quarter in the past year.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $13.69 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Alireza Moghadasi said Iran exported 27.7 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months.

Iran's top export destination during this period was China with $4.214 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with $1.824 billion, Turkey with $1.737 billion, the United Arab Emirates with over $1.645 billion, and India with $424 million.

MA/MA