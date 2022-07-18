Syrian FM on way to Tehran as Iran is set to host summit on Syria: report

TEHRAN – Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to visit Iran on Tuesday as Tehran is set to host a conference Syria on the same day with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan within the Astana format, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

It is a conference held regularly between Iran, Russia and Turkey on the situation in Syria.

The summit will be hosted by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

That the Syrian foreign minister is visiting Tehran at a time that Iran, Russia and Turkey are holding conference on Syrian is worthy of attention.

During the war in Syria, Iran and Russia have been siding with the Syrian government but Turkey with the opposition.