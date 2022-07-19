Iran’s annual caviar output to reach 100 tons by Mar. 2025

TEHRAN- Head of Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) has said the annual production of caviar in the country is anticipated to reach 100 tons by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (begins on March 21, 2025) if the government continues supporting this sector, IRIB reported.

Speaking at the 7th National Conference and Exhibition of Caviar and Related Industries, Hossein Hosseini announced his organization’s planning for the production of 100 tons of caviar and 20,000 tons of sturgeon meat by 1404.

Back in July 2021, former IFO Head Nabiollah Khoun-Mirzaei had put the country’s annual caviar production at 12 tons.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sixth National Conference and Exhibition of Caviar and Related Industries, Khoun-Mirzaei put the annual production of sturgeon meat at over 3,500 tons.

EF/MA