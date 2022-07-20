The book which was written and published at the request of General Soleimani

The story of Sardar Soleimani and his 50-year-old soldier continued after the soldier was killed in battle, and five years later, Haj Qasem Soleimani, despite all of the country's security concerns, persisted to ensure that the book of Haj Mohammad Jamali was written.

The biography of the martyr Haj Mohammad Jamali, as told by his wife Maryam Jamali, is found in the book “The fall of turning fifty.” On November 12, 2013, Martyr Jamali was killed in battle in Syria, and on November 14, he was laid to rest in the Kerman Martyrs Cemetery.

Fateme Behbodhi, the book's youthful author, has previously written war-related stories. She traveled to Mashhad after obtaining the subject to begin and complete the work there by interviewing the martyr's wife.

Within three days, the writer received a life narrative from the wife of the martyr Haj Mohammad Jamali. Maryam Jamali married her cousin Mohammad Jamali when she was 18 years old, and she has been his supporter and companion ever since.

The martyr's wife claims that Haj Qasem Soleimani and Haj Mohammad have been close for a very long time. There aren't many photos of them because Haj Mohammad didn't like taking photos, thus the sole one that has survived is from the gathering of his retired friends and Haj Qasem at an iftar meal five months before to Haj Mohammad's martyrdom.

Maryam Jamali says that despite reading "The fall of reaching fifty," the book of her life, 100 times, she still cries uncontrollably every time. Even after seven years have passed since his loss, Haj Mohammad's memories are still vivid. Sardar Soleimani, also, wept many tears following the martyrdom of his old friend and gave his best during his funeral.

