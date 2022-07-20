Iran FM hopes Damascus and Ankara can overcome difficulties

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has expressed hope that Syria and Turkey would overcome their disputes regarding the crisis in Syria.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with Faisal Mekdad, Syrian Foreign Minister.

The comments by Amir Abdollahian came one day after the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, whose countries are guarantors for the Astana process, met in Tehran on Syria. It was the seventh summit of its kind on Syria, which lasted until the early hours of Wednesday.

During the Syrian conflict, which started in 2011, Turkey sides with the armed Syrian opposition groups. However, Iran and Russia sided with the central government.

The joint press conference came one day after the leader of the Islamic Revolution warned Turkey against attack on northwest Syria.

“Considering the current sensitive situation in Syria and the possibility of a new conflict in the border areas of Syria, this meeting tried to help the course of developments in Syria move away from war and militarism, and the issues would be settled politically,” the Iranian foreign minister told reporters.

He then expressed hope that these recommendations, which were emphasized by the three presidents will be taken into consideration by the officials of the “friendly and brotherly country of Turkey, and that Turkey and Syria will pass this stage well.”

According to Iran’s chief diplomat, the final statement of indicates the success of the summit in sensitive regional condition.

In the case of Syria, Amir Abdollahian noted that the presence of armed men and terrorist groups in some areas of Syria is still a source of concern for Tehran and its allies in the region.

“We used the opportunity of the tripartite meeting of the Astana format to take a step forward on the issue of the withdrawal and cleansing of terrorist and armed groups from Syria and the return of security to the entire borders of Syria by maintaining the territorial integrity of this country by armed forces of this country,” the chief Iranian diplomat stated.

Amir Abdollahian added that Tehran emphasizes the importance of respecting Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and resolving the remaining issues regarding acts by terrorists in the country and ally some concerns that Turkey has about the presence of some groups in Syria.

“These concerns should be resolved through political means. Fighting terrorism and building the future of Syria based on the will of all the people of this country and protecting the rights of the people of this country far from foreign interference are at the top of Iran's priorities,” he stated.

Mekdad: Turkey was trying to impose some policies in Astana process, but failed

For his part, the Syrian foreign minister said nothing can threaten the independence and sovereignty of Syria.

“There is no benefit for Turkey or a country other than Turkey to enter the borders of Syria because this will cause a conflict between the Syrian government and Turkey and will affect the two friendly and brotherly nations of Syria and Turkey,” he stated.

He then went on to say that during the meeting in Tehran, the Turkish side intended to impose its own policies, but it failed due to the seriousness of Iran and Russia.

Mekdad then went on to say that during his meeting with Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday, he was briefed on the final statement of the summiteers. He then thanked Iran for issuing this joint statement which emphasizes Syria’s values.

“We are against any interference of Turkey in Syrian lands and we are against the establishment of settlements in Syria and we are against the policy of Turkification. We are against supporting terrorist groups,” the Syrian foreign minister concluded.