Iranian diplomat calls for non-discriminatory implementation of CWC

TEHRAN- Iran’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday called for "non-discriminatory" implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which is overseen by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Addressing the UN Security Council meeting on "The Situation in the Middle East: (Syria – Chemical)," Zahra Ershadi said politicizing the implementation of the arms control treaty would have serious ramifications for the OPCW.

She also praised the Syrian government's ongoing efforts to annihilate its chemical weapons stockpile and urged the Security Council to refrain from making baseless accusations against Damascus.

Below is the full text of the statement delivered by Iran’s diplomat:

“As a major victim of the use of chemical weapons, Iran once again condemns, in the strongest terms, the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, at any time, and under any circumstances.

We believe that only the complete destruction and elimination of all chemical weapons on a global scale, as well as the implementation of all essential measures to prevent their production, can ensure that chemical weapons are never used again.

Meanwhile, we call for the complete, effective, and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, as well as the preservation of the OPCW's authority.

Politicizing the implementation of the Convention and exploiting the OPCW for politically driven national goals bring about major negative consequences for the Convention's authority and credibility as well as those of the Organization. Therefore, the OPCW must not be used to accomplish politically motivated national objectives.

While Syria has fulfilled its obligations under the Convention and continues to cooperate with the OPCW, it has been subjected to such attempts by some State Parties in recent years.

We commend Syria’s efforts in submitting its 104th monthly report to the OPCW regarding activities in its territory related to the destruction of its chemical weapons and their Production Facilities on 15 July 2022.

Syria has also agreed to extend the tripartite agreement between the Syrian Arab Republic, the OPCW, and the United Nations Office for Project Services for six months, until December 31, 2022, in order to facilitate planning for the organization's tasks and activities in Syria.

The Government of Syria regularly provides information to the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW about the possession and use of chemical materials by some terrorist organizations, as well as the fabrication of chemical incidents in order to blame the Syrian Army for such heinous acts.

The proposed meeting in Damascus between the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Director-General of the OPCW is a proper move in the right direction, moving the parties' discussions forward. We note that the Syrian government has welcomed this meeting and hope that the Director-General of the OPCW will do the same.

Bearing in mind the Syrian government’s cooperation in fulfilling its obligations under the Convention, the Security Council is expected not to devote its meetings to the repetition of positions and unfounded allegations against the Syrian government. This is not conducive to the Council's efficiency.”